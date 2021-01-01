From tag heuer
Tag Heuer Aquaracer Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch WBD1320.BB0320
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with 18kt yellow gold center links. Uni-directional rotating 18kt yellow gold bezel. Mother of pearl dial with luminous yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Solid case back. Case size: 32 mm. Round case shape. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tag Heuer Aquaracer Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch WBD1320.BB0320.