From tag heuer
Tag Heuer Aquaracer Automatic Black Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch WBD2312.BA0740
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating stainless steel bezel with a silver-tone (count-up elapsed time) top ring. Black mother of pearl dial with luminous silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Tag Heuer calibre 9 automatic movement, containing 18 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp with a double safety push button release. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: set of 11 diamonds on dial (diameter 1.40 mm). Aquaracer Series. Dive watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tag Heuer Aquaracer Automatic Black Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Ladies Watch WBD2312.BA0740.