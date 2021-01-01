Aston Aquadica GS 30 in. x 30 in. x 72 in. Frameless Square Shower Enclosure with Frosted Glass and Shelves in Stainless Steel

Give your bathroom a refreshed and modern look with the Aquadica GS completely frameless square enclosure with two-tier glass shelving system. Available in a number of dimensions - from 30 in. to 38 in. - the Aquadica GS easily fits into your corner allotment. All models feature 3/8 in. (10mm) ANSI-certified frosted tempered glass, stainless steel constructed hardware, self-centering hinges, premium leak-seal clear strips and is designed for left or right hand installation. The GS class includes a two-tier glass shelving system.