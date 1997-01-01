Apt Square Cafe Table by Blu Dot - Color: Green - Finish: Wood tones - (FK1-36SQWO-NG)

Advertisement
The Apt Square CafÃ© Table is practical for small spaces, it is versatile and used in many rooms such as the dining room, kitchen, or office. Made of a solid wood base with a Forbo linoleum tabletop that comes in a variety of tabletop colors and gives it a delightful contrast. The Apt Square CafÃ© can seat up to three persons comfortably, and it requires minimal assembly. Create a space that will effortlessly go with any modern interior space. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Green. Finish: White Oak / Navy Green