Apsel Bar & Counter Stool
Description
Features:Versatile: they are elegant enough to be used in a kitchen, strong enough to be used in industrial shops, and durable enough to be used in-game rooms, dorms, and bars, just to name a few.Easy to store: these stools are lightweight and stackable, making them easy to move in and out of storage. The stools can be stacked on top of each other to increase space savings.High strength: with a weight capacity of over 300 pounds, these stools can support the heaviest of loads. Made from a high-strength iron alloy, these stools are lightweight but extremely durable. Cross braces under each seat add stability to the stool. Structural ribs pressed within the legs increases their torsional rigidity.Seat Style: SquareStools Included: YesNumber of Stools Included: 1Frame Material: Iron,PUSeat Material: UpholsteredSeat Material Details: PU LeatherUpholstered: YesUpholstery Material: Faux leatherLeg/Base Type: 4 legsWeight Capacity: 300Adjustable Height: NoSwivel: NoStackable: YesFolding: NoArms Included: NoFootrest Included: YesOutdoor Use: NoStyle: Industrial