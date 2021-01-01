From red barrel studio
Aprameya Wheel Coffee Table with Storage
Crafted from wood with exposed metal parts, this coffee table exemplifies the industrial style. The tabletop crafted of MDF with 100% birch veneer to ensure a long life free of defects, and it merges the powder coat finish metal edge no need to worry about cracking, more natural, healthy, and eco-friendly. Castered feet and a slatted top add a character that's right at home in factory-chic lofts and modern farmhouses alike. It offers space to stage on top and keep books and folded blankets on the shelf below.