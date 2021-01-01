Fill your home with soft and cozy holiday cheer! Our Red Appliqued Snowflake Christmas Throw Pillow is made from soft cotton and features a textured design. Pillow measures 15.5L x 15.5H in. Crafted with a cotton cover and a polyfill insert Features an appliqued snowflake design Solid reverse Hues of red and white Not safe for outdoor use Care: Spot clean with water and mild soap. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.