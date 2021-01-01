From fabric textile products, inc.
Apples in Branches 18" Napkin
18" x 18" Napkins. Set of 12. Made in the USA, 100% Milliken Spun Polyester. Hemmed Edges.Features:Machine Washable: Warm water wash, cold rinse, tumble dry low. Light Iron touch up as needed. Will soften after each wash to a cotton feel. Engineered to resist stain absorption and linting.Perfect for any and all occasions at home, hotels and restaurants alikeFabric Textile Products, Inc. offers a variety of table linens in a variety of different sizes such as napkins, table runners, tablecloths and outdoor tablecloths.Product Type: Dinner NapkinsShape: SquareRecommended Wash Type: Machine washableMade of 100% polyester. Hemmed edges.Product Type: NapkinSet Size: 12Placemat Material: Napkin Material: PolyesterCharger Material: Doily Material: Material: PolyesterColor: Green/RedShape: SquarePattern: AbstractHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRecommended Wash Type: Machine WashableRecommended Cleaning Method: Product Care: Machine washable: Warm water wash, cold rinse, tumble dry low. Light iron touch up as needed. Will soften after each wash to a cotton feel. Engineered to resist stain absorption and linting.Water Resistant: NoStain Resistant: YesIron Safe: YesAnti-Wrinkle: YesReversible: Handmade: YesLead Free: Lace: NoQuilted/Woven: Beaded: Country of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: USAPlacemats Included: NoNumber of Placemats: Napkins Included: YesNumber of Napkins: 12Chargers Included: NoNumber of Chargers: Doilies Included: NoNumber of Doilies: PTFE Free: PFOA Free: Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 18Thickness: Overall Product Weight: 1.45Napkin Width - Side to Side: 18Napkin Length - Front to Back: 18Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No