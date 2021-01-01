Howard Miller Appleby Floor Clock 547-060 – Golden Oak Grandfather Vertical Home Decor with Illuminated Case & Cable-Driven, Single-Chime Movement

Golden Oak finish on select hardwoods and veneers. The polished brass-finished dial offers detailed corner spandrels and center disc, a circular brushed silver chapter ring with applied brass Arabic numerals, and an astrological blue moon phase with a pierced star pattern. Polished brass-finished pendulum with complementing center disk and polished brass weight shells. Gracefully arched bonnet pediment features bookmatched, olive ash burl and a decorative shell overlay. The locking front door features crystal-cut grooved glass with a decorative dentil molding.