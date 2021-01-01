Apple or Pear Corer Core Remover Tool for Home & Kitchen with Sharp Serrated Blade One Red

Best Quality Guranteed. Sharp Stainless Steel design allow for effortless coring of apples and pears Comfortable ergonomic silicone handle provide a sturdy non-slip grip Our Apple Corer is BPA free, food safe, and dishwasher safe for easy care making cleaning a breeze Making lunches and snacks is now a breeze with our Corer tool Quickly core your favorite apples and pears for delicious healthy snacks without needing to cut away the core Designed with study Stainless Steel clean up is a breeze, simply place in the dishwasher