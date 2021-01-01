Apothecary Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (IDB0041-14-MB-C-E2)

Art meets science with this sleek modern Apothecary Wall Sconce by Hammerton Studio. Inspired by 19th century apothecary jars, this sconce is designed with a crystal clear, bronze or smoke glass shades. This simple yet stunning sconce is available in small, medium or large with your choice of Flat Bronze, Matte Black, Gilded Brass or a Metallic Beige Silver finish. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Matte Black