Apothecary 14-Inch Mini Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Glossy - Finish: Glossy - (LAB0041-14-FB-A-C01-E2)

This Apothecary 14-Inch Mini Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio took its design inspiration from 19th-century apothecaries. It features a sparkling glass shade to diffuse the light enough to make it easy on the eyes but also provide enough illumination. This beautiful pendant is handcrafted in America and is ideal for modern living and dining rooms, bedrooms, lobbies, and hospitality spaces. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Glossy. Finish: Flat Bronze