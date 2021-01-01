From moosoo
APOSEN Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Powerful Suction 4 in 1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner 35min-Running Detachable Battery, 1.2L Large-Capacity Dust Cup
High-performance cordless vacuum cleaner, with a powerful motor and suction power up to 10000pa, can be thoroughly cleaned on any floor, carpet, curtains, furniture and even the ceiling, and can be used in the entire family and car. Built-in 6x3.7v new type lithium battery, up to 35 minutes of good running time, thus ensuring thorough cleaning of the entire house. Using the most accurate HEPA filter system, cordless vacuum can remove up to 99.99% of 0.1-micron fine dust particles to prevent secondary pollution. Since HEPA is highly effective in intercepting dust, it will accumulate a lot of dust. So in order for your machine to have a good suction, it is recommended to clean the sponge and HEPA every half month. Stick vacuum lightweight main body is easy to operate and can be switched freely between pets vacuum/floor vacuum cleaner/carpet cleaner vacuum/ sofa vacuum cleaner/stick vacuum. LED floor lights can illuminate every dark corner and help track any dust or pet hair.