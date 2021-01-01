Apollo LED Vanity Light by Oxygen Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (3-525-24)

The Apollo LED Vanity Light from Oxygen Lighting is a sleek and modern wall light featuring a matte white acrylic diffuser, cold-rolled steel housing, and finished trim. Ideal for providing ambient lighting thanks to the matt white acrylic diffuser, this contemporary vanity light will be a welcomed addition to a variety of modern bathrooms. It can even be mounted horizontally or vertically, depending on the room's available space and layout. Oxygen Lighting produces clean and modern wall sconces, pendant lights and vanity lights defined by quality and efficiently simple design aesthetics. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel