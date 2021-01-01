From point luna
Apollo Dining Chair, Set of 2 by Point Luna - Color: Black (DESY1455394734)
The Apollo Dining Chair, Set of 2 by Point Luna is the perfect chair for a formal or casual dining room experience. Made from solid American walnut and a top quality PVC or fabric seat and back, this piece has style, comfort and looks. This chair has it all! Available in sets of 2 in different colors and upholsteries. Catering to the needs of discerning consumers and design professionals alike, Point Luna strives to bring well-made, eye-catching collections of furniture and accessories to your home and exterior spaces. Offering approachable designs, Point Lunas products are decidedly modern yet rely on quality materials and workmanship. Color: Black.