APOKE 3 in 1 Hair Dryer Brush & Straightener Brush, Professional 1200W Powerful Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic One-Step Hot Air Brush, 3 Heat/2 Speed.

ã? 3 in 1 One-Step Hair Dryer & Straightening Brushã??The 1200W one-step hair dryer and styler volumizer combines hair dryer hair straightener and hair comb together dry while smoothing your hair in one step reduce heat damage to your hair and save styling time than hair dryer + hair styler. ã? Double Ionic Technology Keeps Your Hair Healthyã??The Ceramic & Tourmaline heating teeth of the hot air hair brush provides even heat distribution without damaging your hair. Equipped with ionic generator the brush hair dryer produces amount of negative ions to make your hair condition smooth and shiny while reducing frizz and static.