Apel Ottoman by Bernhardt Design - Color: Brown (5850_3470_022)

With its bright colors and gum-drop like appearance the Apel Ottoman is sure to bring cheer and joy to any space. This fun little ottoman features a saddle stitch detail and comes with either a standard base or with six small concealed casters. Pair it with its older sibling the Apel Large Ottoman for a fun and casual grouping. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Brown.