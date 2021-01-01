Adrianna Papell - AP1E205892 Long Sleeve V-neck Jersey Chiffon Dress

Orchestrate your moment to stand out in this dress by Adrianna Papell AP1E205892. This jersey chiffon dress parades in a V-neckline with long sleeves. The ruched bodice has a back zipper closure and the skirt forms a full length sheath skirt. This Adrianna Papell look will let you celebrate that divine feminine beauty! Style: imap_AP1E205892 Details: Long sleeves Ruched bodice Back zipper Jersey Chiffon Sheath skirt Length: Long Neckline: V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.