Adrianna Papell - AP1E204272 Beaded Scoop Neck Sheath Dress

Look absolutely classy with this elegant evening dress by Adrianna Papell AP1E204272. Intricate beadworks beautifully adorn this dress as the fitted bodice features a scoop neckline and sheer short sleeves. This dress parades a sheath silhouette that cascades to a full length hemline with back slit accent for ease of movement. A center zipper closure secures the full back. Step out in a gorgeous gown from Adrianna Papell design. Style: nyap_AP1E204272 Details: Fitted Beaded Sheer Short Sleeves Full Length Full Back Back Zipper Closure Back Slit Length: Long Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.