Aoki Boat Serving Tray

Decorate your household with an adornment that's trendy and gorgeous, which will also give a modern appeal to your room, with this enthralling boat tray. With this exquisite boat tray, you'll leave a lasting impression on everyone who sees it, while also creating a classy effect on your walls. It's an addition both good looking and hard-wearing. It will last you for a long time. This alluring boat tray is expertly made of high-grade aluminum. You can mix it with other decorations to create the perfect look.