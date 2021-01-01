Brushed Nickel finish ceiling fan from the Anywhere collection features 3 silver blades. Mounts to flat or sloped ceilings. 3-speed pull chain included. UL listed for wet indoor and outdoor locations. 15-in fan provides airflow up to 1122.09-CFM, making it ideal for large rooms up to 100-sq ft. 3 speed settings make it easy to maintain the ideal comfort level. Available in additional finishes. Reverse air flow feature allows you to change the fans direction setting seasonally, so cool air is pushed down or warm air is distributed evenly. Great for traditional style dcor. Minka Aire Anywhere 15.5-in Brushed Nickel Indoor/Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan (3-Blade) | F307-BN