My World Anytime 3-Piece White Full/Queen Comforter Set

Fun textured comforter for that coordinates to a variety of room types. The 100% brushed microfiber fabric is a great base for the textured pleat look. Included in these comforter sets are standard pillow shams to complete the bed. Includes: 1 comforter 90x90 inches and 2 standard shams 20x26 inches. Face is 100% microfiber polyester with pinch pleats with a reverse of 100% microfiber and filled with polyester fiber filling. This item is machine washable, but care should be taken to wash in appropriate size equipment to avoid damage. Color: White.