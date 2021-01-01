From dc
DC Anvil TX
Advertisement
Drop some heavyweight style on your skate crew with the DC Anvil TX skateboard shoes. Skate shoes in a low-profile silhouette with a form-meets-function design. Textile upper. Vent holes for breathability. Vulcanized construction for great board feel and sole flex. Abrasion-resistant sticky rubber outsole. DC's trademarked pill pattern tread. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 14 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.