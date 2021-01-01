From east urban home
Antonio Home Sweet Single Reversible Comforter
Advertisement
Put the finishing touch on your home. Take your bedroom to the next level with our custom printed comforters. All comforters feature a microfiber printed face with a solid bright white back. Our 0.75” thick batting is held in place by a simple and unobtrusive double square quilting pattern that allows artwork the space to make a big impact. These products are printed and assembled In America from imported components. Features:Printed face, bright white back, double square quilting pattern, 5.4 oz 0.75” thick batting, 100% polyester low melt sheath core binder.Materials:Microfiber. Adorned with original artwork, this timeless design will perfectly compliment your décor style. Machine Wash - Cold Water - Gentle Cycle - Mild Detergent - Non-Chlorine Bleach when needed - Tumble Dry low Color: Pink