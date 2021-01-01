Antoni Pendant Light by Huxe - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (MXH2120229)

Advertisement
The Antoni Pendant Light from Huxe sends a radiant light and radiant silhouette across one's room. Antoni's clean shapes, as well as contrasting finishes, underline its charming mid-century character. From a globe body, a crossing formation of arms extends to compliment a table surface below. Lamps nestle inside tight cone shades produce a visually satisfying composition. Pointed to the corners of one's room, the lamps a warm, spacious glow. The bright ambiance further defines Antoni's geometric silhouette. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Sputnik. Color: Black. Finish: Black and Satin Brass