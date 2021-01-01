From corrigan studio
Antonelli Queen Platform Bed
Redirect your bedroom decor with the edgy mid-century modern style of the Antonelli Wood Queen Platform Bed. Antonelli's queen size headboard showcases beautifully grained brown ash wood veneer with a geometric chevron pattern and dual headboard posts. Solidly constructed from wood and MDF particleboard, the Antonelli Platform Bed features sturdy side rails updating your master suite or guest bedroom with a commanding presence. The Antonelli Queen Bed features a slatted support system creating a sturdy mattress foundation for memory foam, latex, hybrid, and innerspring mattress types. Claim center stage in your bedroom and relax with the Antonelli Wood Queen Platform Bed while reading, conversing, and reclining in bed. Assembly required, box spring not necessary.