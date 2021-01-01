Antoinetta Nightstand w/ Marble Top (Champagne)

Old World European stylingBirch veneersChampagne finish with accentuating tippingAcanthus leaf motifBead and heavily carved moldingsCanted pilastersGenuine marble topClassic button and bale hardwareDovetailed drawersBall bearing side glides.Traditional elements of Old World European styling are blended to create the look of the Antoinetta Bedroom Collection by Homelegance. Acanthus leaf motif as well as bead and heavily carved moldings serve as the initial draw to the traditional design. Canted pilasters, marble tops, sunburst medallion, and classic button and bale hardware further accent the case goods. Birch veneers are highlighted by a champagne finish with accentuating tipping.