From nbd
NBD Antoine Mini Dress in Red. - size XS (also in XXS, S, M, L)
Advertisement
NBD Antoine Mini Dress in Red. - size XS (also in XXS, S, M, L) NBD Antoine Mini Dress in Red. - size XS (also in XXS, S, M, L) Self: 93% poly 7% elastaneLining: 82% nylon 18% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Strappy one shoulder design. Slinky fabric with ruched ruffle trim. NBDR-WD2512. ACD1084 U21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.