From uolfin
Uolfin Antique Gold Rectangle Chandelier Light, Mercer 4-Light Modern Geometric Chandelier
A perfect mix of contemporary design, this Antique Gold Rectangle Chandelier Light, 4-Light Modern Geometric Chandelier by Uolfin Mercer collection is ideal for adding a geometric flair to your glamorous kitchen, foyer, or living room. Delicately crafted of sturdy metal, the cage chandelier light adopts a brushed gold finish which creates an instant romance ambiance in your space and it is easily adaptable for a range of home decor. This 4-light gold modern chandelier comes with a 59 in. adjustable hanging chain that accommodates multiple ceiling heights. Whether in the countryside or a busy city, this on-trend gold light fixture will always add modern appeal to any interior by its seamless minimalist silhouette. Listed by UL for proven durability without compromising function and aesthetic value.