Uolfin Antique Dark Gold Rustic Island Chandelier Vintagena 6-Light Minimalist Large Pendant Light with Candle Style

This antique deep gold chandelier by Uolfin has a dark gold texture finish, full of a rustic feel. If you hang it in your home, this golden chandelier can add a special atmosphere to your modern retro, farmhouse, cottage, industrial or transitional house. The lamp body is bent upward by 6 branches to form a candle-shaped lamp holder. The simple design with fluent lines can be easily integrated into minimalist homes. The lamp arm can be rotated to adjust the angle you like, and the antique gold finish shows the taste of the homeowner. If your bedroom, kitchen, living room, dining room, stairwell, entrance hall, or guest room lacks such a lamp, this golden vintage chandelier will be a perfect choice.