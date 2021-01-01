This Antique Cream Artichoke Bali Table Lamp will make the perfect addition to any vintage cottage decor. It's the perfect size for a nightstand or hallway console table. Lamp measures 12.75H in. Crafted of polyresin Antique cream finish Artichoke-shaped base Hardback drum shade in oatmeal fabric Shade measures 6.5H x 6.25 in. in diameter Socket accommodates a two-way, 40-watt bulb Features a plug-in cord Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed specified wattage. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.