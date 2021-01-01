From kirkland's
Antique Silver 3-Tier Accent Table
Let this Antique Silver 3-Tier Accent Table make a statement in your living room! With its unique, industrial design and striking finish, it's sure to stand out. Plus, you'll love the extra storage it creates! Table measures 15.4L x 15.4W x 21.7H in. Crafted of metal Antique silver finish Features three (3) shelves Round shape Weight capacity: 13 lbs. Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.