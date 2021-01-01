From karuna
Karuna Antioxidant Treatment Mask
This mask combines Chinese Green Tea and African Chrysanthellum to form a free-radical scavenging shield to protect skin from environmental elements and to help slow the aging process. This one-step, no-rinse formula continues to absorb into the skin long after removal. Each mask contains the Karuna Beauty Boost: a propriety blend of plant extracts to treat all skin types. Benefits: African Chrysanthellum reduces redness and soothes skin. Chinese Licorice revives damaged skin. Provides skin with antioxidants. Formula is 100% all natural fiber cloth, paraben free and dye free. Can be used by all skin types.