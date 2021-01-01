From truly calm
Truly Calm Antimicrobial Khaki King 4 Piece Sheet Set
Have a Truly Calm night’s sleep with these certified anti-microbial and anti-odor control sheets. The HeiQ technology combines scientific research with sleep enhancements for the simple purpose of improving the quality of sleep, essential for helping to maintain optimal health and well-being. The 100% hypoallergenic sheets are a perfect refresh for your bedroom. The fabric is 100% brushed microfiber with HeiQ anti-microbial and odor control finish to keep your home clean and calm. This item is machine washable, but care should be taken to wash in appropriate size equipment to avoid damage. Product was manufactured in China. 4-Piece King Sheet Set includes: one fitted sheet 78x80 inches with a 15 inch pocket to fit up to a 18 inch deep mattress, one flat sheet 114x98 inches, and two pillowcases 20x38 inches.