Illamasqua Antimatter Lipstick - Glow 

Half-way between matte and satin, Antimatter Lipstick from Illamasqua glides onto lips smoothly and provide comfortable, continuous wear.Key Benefits:Semi-matte cushioned finishLong-lasting and intense colorVegan and cruelty-freeBang is a muted pink nude shade.Pro Tip From Illamasqua Head Of Education - Mel Barrese: While this formula is dense in colour, I love to apply it lightly for a soft stained look by using my fingers and patting the colour onto the lips. For a full look, apply with a makeup brush or straight from the bullet. I sometimes use Antimatter to create a soft blush look, by using a soft fluffy brush and blending in circular motions on to the apples of cheeks.