From givenchy
Givenchy Antigona Crossbody Bag in Black
Givenchy Antigona Crossbody Bag in Black Calfskin leather with twill lining and polished silver-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Top zipper closure. One main compartment. Interior flat pocket. Exterior back slip pocket fits iPhone 11. Debossed logo on front. Measures approx 9.5W x 6H x 2.5DAdjustable logo webbing strap drop measures approx 17 in length. GIVE-MY202. BKU01TK14L. About the designer: Hubert de Givenchy founded his namesake fashion house specializing in Haute Couture and ready-to-wear in 1952. No sooner did it open than Givenchy earned a reputation for breaking with the fashion codes of its time. Today, the house is synonymous with aristocratic elegance, sensuality and fresh romanticism. Its legacy continues through the modern approach of its newest Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, appointed in June 2020.