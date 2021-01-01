REPOSSI - Antifer 18-karat Rose Gold Diamond Ring - 54

In a recent interview, Gaia Repossi told us she particularly loves the label's signature rose gold pieces - the brand uses a really subtle pink metal that you won't find anywhere else. Part of the 'Antifer' collection inspired by Normandy's cliffs, this ring comprises two 18-karat rose gold bands, one of which is traced with 0.13-carats of white diamonds. The minimal design is perfect for adding sparkle to everyday outfits. Shown here with: [Narciso Rodriguez Top id989742], [Repossi Ring id1091282], [Repossi Ring id1091286], [Repossi Rings id1091292], [Repossi Earrings id1091298].