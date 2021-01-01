From anti-valentine's cupid is stupid singles
Anti Valentine's Day Gifts Funny Don't Touch Me Singles Tote Bag
Advertisement
If you think Cupid is stupid and can't stand Valentines Day, then this funny Don't Touch Me Grim Reaper design is perfect for you. This is a great gift for men or women who don't want flowers, roses, a card, or candy for Valentine's. For the heart broken. In this design, Cupid is trying to shoot his bow and arrow at the Grim Reaper and he has no romantic interest yelling don't touch me. This makes an awesome birthday, Christmas, or Valentine's day gift idea for friends and family who are single. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.