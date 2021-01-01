From mz skin
Anti-Pollution Hydrating Mist - 2/53/OZ
Advertisement
MZ Skin created its Anti-Pollution Hydrating Mist to be the ultimate multitasking, hydrating mist. It's the ideal companion for summer, winter, travel and before/after a workout. Extremely versatile, the Anti-Pollution Hydrating Mist instantly refreshes, uplifts and energizes. With one spritz, skin looks dewier, plumper and brighter. A powerhouse of eight unique high actives- including Niacinamide, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Ashwagandha (an ayurvedic herb with calming properties), Ectoin (full-spectrum pollution protection) and Algaktiv Genofix Day (blue light protection)-help protect, repair and hydrate skin on the go. The Anti-Pollution Hydrating Mist can be used right after cleansing your skin and/or after applying SPF, for instant refreshment and protection. An added benefit: It makes for a great makeup-setting spray.