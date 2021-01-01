Anti Merkel – No bock on the diamond – Demo Protest T-Shirt

Are you dissatisfied with our government and chancellar? After her arrival and announcement when choosing as a Chancellor, we say "bye bye Mutti". Do you have a bit of bock on the diamond anymore? Then the design is perfect Everyone knows the hand sign of our Chancellor Merkel. Perfect gift for anti-Merkel protests, demonstrations and people who are against federal government and anti-policy. Sayings against Merkel are becoming increasingly popular with demonstrators. Choice 2021 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem