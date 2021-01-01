From dr. barbara sturm
Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream in Beauty: NA.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream in Beauty: NA. Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream in Beauty: NA. Leave your skin feeling velvety-smooth, supple, and thoroughly moisturized with Dr. Barbara Sturm's Anti-Aging Body Cream. A nourishing blend of nutrient-rich oils paired with highly active compounds diminish signs of aging and restore elasticity for visibly firmer, rejuvenated skin. Valuable antioxidants protect the sensitive cell membranes from free radical damage, keeping skin looking younger for longer.. Extracts of white almond and elderberry blossom firm and tighten the skin matrix. Infused with refreshing pure glacier water for fast absorbing, long-lasting hydration. Free from parabens, mineral oil, and synthetic fragrances. 200 ml. Apply in circular movements, massaging into the skin. DRBR-WU14. 08-100-04. World-recognized for non-surgical anti-aging treatments and rejuvenation of the skin matrix, Dr. Barbara Sturm translated her orthopedic research and practice into revolutionary advances in aesthetic medicine. Dr. Sturm's range was created for those who have always wanted an uncomplicated yet highly effective skincare regimen that hydrates, protects and regenerates the skin. The line is a synergy of unique and innovative active ingredients combined with potent natural extracts, offering the best from aesthetic medicine and nature, made in Germany.