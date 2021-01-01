From skinceuticals
SkinCeuticals Anti-Aging Glycolic Set
Formulated with 10% glycolic acid, SkinCeuticals Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight is clinically proven to promote a brighter, clearer-looking complexion. This powerful face cream is complete with two-percent phytic acid, natural oils and botanicals that promote skin clarity and deep hydration. Restore essential skin lipids and bring your skin back to life with SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2. As you age, skin is more susceptible to lipid depletion resulting in visible signs of aging including a loss of facial fullness, an uneven texture and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Featuring the ideal and patented lipid ratio of 2% pure ceramides 1 and 3, 4% natural cholesterol, and 2% fatty acids, this unique lipid correction cream helps nourish aging skin. The result is an improvement in laxity and radiance, leaving your skin supple, healthy and radiant. Key Benefits Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight Tested tolerable for nightly use Promotes cellular turnover and refines skin texture Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Restores essential skin lipids: ceramides, natural cholesterol, and fatty acids Improves the look of skin fullness, texture, and pore appearance Improves the appearance of skin evenness and overall radiance Shortens the adjustment period to retinoids up to 1 week while reducing dryness