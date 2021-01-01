From urban decay
URBAN DECAY Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Primer Potion, Size 0.33 Oz in No Color at Nordstrom Rack
What it is: A creamy eyeshadow primer with anti-aging benefits that ensures vibrant, crease-free color for up to 24 hours. What it does: Designed to prep your lids for eyeshadow and eyeliner, this primer is the perfect foundation for richer, more long-wearing color. Its formula features space-age polymer technology, which fills in any imperfections on your skin's surface while prepping lids for all-day shadow. Optical blurring pigments create a brightening, soft-focus effect that helps minimize redness and smooth skin's texture. Anti-aging skin care ingredients help smooth the appearance of wrinkles and hydrate skin, improving suppleness and elasticity. It dries down almost invisibly, leaving behind the slightest bit of sheer pigment to even out and color-correct skin. How to use: Smooth just a touch onto lids. Apply your eyeshadow while the primer is still fresh for vibrant, just-applied color that lasts. Paraben-free Cruelty-free Vegan Made in the USA