From ariat
Ariat Anthem Deco Composite Toe
The durable leather construction and safety protection of the Ariat Anthem Deco Composite Toe cowboy work boots will keep you going from sunrise to sunset. Style number: 10029498 (Brown Bomber). Composite Safety toe is ASTM F2413-18 F/I/C EH rated. Full grain leather upper with unique deco stitching pattern on the collar. Pull-on design with dual pull tabs. Wide square toe design with double-stitch welt. Cement construction. Breathable mesh lining. Removable comfort insole. 4LR technology features a four-layer footbed that provides superior comfort, a lightweight shank that stabilizes and adds support, and works with a variety of use-specific outsoles. 90Â° heel. Lightweight, shock-absorbing EVA midsole. Oil- and slip-resisting Duratread outsole meets Mark II test standards. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 4 in Weight: 1 lb 8.8 oz Circumference: 14 3 4 in Shaft: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width C - Wide. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.