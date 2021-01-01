Antaqui 67" Rolled Arm Sofa Bed

Bring home an effortlessly chic sense of style. Aim to give you the whole package- functional furniture that's built to last with fashionable designs that are made to impress. Part of the revolutionary Sit + Store + Sleep line which allows you to do more with less. Each sofa in this line is equipped with comfortable seating, spacious built-in storage, and the capability to transform into a sleeper. These products feature a unique easy-glide mechanism that makes converting between seating, storage, and sleeper positions virtually effortless!. Fabric: Colins Brown