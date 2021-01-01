ANT-AWA-TP Antique Dining Table Made of Rubber Wood, 36 Inch Round, Walnut Finish

DÃÂ©cor your dining room with this stylish small ANT-AWA-TP Antique dining table. The round shape table features a pedestal base that will furnish your dining area with a sophisticated look. With a soft rounded bevel at the edge of the table top, this well-designed and comfortable kitchen dinette table may be used for hours at a time. This small dining table requires a very little space and it’d be a great choice if you are struggling with space in your dining area. Made up of rubber wood, the table is stable and offers Walnut Finish table top. The same color pedestal offers a sturdy finish. This contemporary, budget friendly and durable dining table can be good choice for a great dining time experience with your family or friends. Table Specifications: Table Material: Rubber Wood Table Color: Walnut Finish Dimensions: Length 36; Width 36; Height 29 Weight Capacity: 300 lbs Includes: 1 x Table Top 1 x Pedestal