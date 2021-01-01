From feiss lighting
Ansley Vanity Light by Feiss Lighting - Color: Antique - Finish: Antique - (VS2452AI)
Advertisement
The Ansley Vanity Light by Feiss displays a rustic cabin charm that remains elegant and refined for eclectic contemporary spaces. Constructed from robust steel, this fixture offers a hand-forged iron aesthetic that lends a mountain-chic element for a piece with plenty of character. Its arm holds a series of cylindrical clear glass shades with a soft ribbing effect for an added touch of visual intrigue and texture. Vintage-style Edison bulbs will round out this fixtures style with an antique touch. Feiss, a Generation Lighting brand, began in New York when Murray Feiss came home after serving in the Navy during WWII and started selling porcelain lamps topped with his mother's hand sewn shades. Today, their products' authentic period details and energy efficient technologies are based on their motto, pride in the past and commitment to the future. Ranging from bronzed outdoor lighting to faceted crystal chandeliers, Feiss' unique, elegant products are built on the highest standards for materials and workmanship. Color: Antique. Finish: Aged Iron