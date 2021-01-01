Masterpiece Art Gallery Another Day Golden Beach By Karen Hale Canvas Art Print 24" x 24"

This ethereal and abstract portrayal of a waterside scene is both moody and elegant. Featuring billowy-gray clouds looming above stormy waters, streaks of gold reach out among the hillside, perhaps offering the hope of a better tomorrow. Produced on the finest canvas material with superior printing technology, this print allows even the finest of the artist’s intended details and intricacies to be vividly put on display. Additionally, your striking new artwork fills the entire expanse of the canvas, facilitating an effortless hanging process and eliminating the need for framing.