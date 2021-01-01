From gotags
GoTags Anodized Aluminum Personalized Dog ID Tag, Bone, Purple, Regular
Advertisement
Everyone will know your best friend's name when his collar is adorned with this GoTags Personalized ID Tag. This durable, long-lasting bone-shaped tag can have up to four lines of text on each side. That means you have plenty of room to customize with your pet's name, address and emergency contact information—with up to a total of eight lines of personalized text, you can tell the world everything there is to know about your beloved furbaby. These tags are made in two sizes, to suit nearly all breeds. This tag is designed to stand up to all your pet's wildest adventures.