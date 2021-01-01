From robert abbey
Annika Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: Black (2507X)
Featuring an eye catching design by Mary McDonald, the Annika Table Lamp by Robert Abbey infuses an element of graceful elegance into any modern interior. Ivory Crackle and Natural Brass accents break up the otherwise monochromatic glossy lacquered column base, and provide transition between all the various shapes that comprise it. Available in a wide variety of base color/shade pairings and sizes, this opulently designed table lamp will fulfill the visual needs of anyone who considers it for purchase. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Drum. Color: Black.